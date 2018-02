Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A rallying cry for women to fight for equality for all.

Catt Sadler's new film "Women Like Us" follows three women on a journey of exploration, adversity and evolution.

In this documentary, Catt, her mother Linda Rendeleman and the film's director, travel the U.S. and Kenya to meet women tackling injustices like human trafficking, teen suicide and more.

They hosted a special screening at the Indy IMAX.. and stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch.