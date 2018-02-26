Pacers win streak ends at four with 109-103 loss to Mavericks

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Nate McMillan of the Indiana Pacers reacts on the sideline during action against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 114-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Myles Turner scored 24 and Victor Oladipo added 21, but the Pacers could not complete a fourth quarter comeback, falling to the Mavericks 109-103 in Dallas.
The result snaps a four-game win streak for the Blue and Gold and also gives the Mavs a sweep in the season series.
Harrison Barnes scored 21 points to lead Dallas, which benefited greatly from their production beyond the 3-point line. The Mavs hit 14 three pointers as opposed to only five by the Pacers.
Next up, Indiana continues a four-game road trip in Atlanta against the Hawks Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.