Pacers win streak ends at four with 109-103 loss to Mavericks

Myles Turner scored 24 and Victor Oladipo added 21, but the Pacers could not complete a fourth quarter comeback, falling to the Mavericks 109-103 in Dallas.

The result snaps a four-game win streak for the Blue and Gold and also gives the Mavs a sweep in the season series.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points to lead Dallas, which benefited greatly from their production beyond the 3-point line. The Mavs hit 14 three pointers as opposed to only five by the Pacers.

Next up, Indiana continues a four-game road trip in Atlanta against the Hawks Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.