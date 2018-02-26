RECIPE: Biscuits and Vegetarian Mushroom Onion Gravy

Biscuits and Vegetarian Mushroom Onion Gravy

4 tablespoons butter

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 cups chopped shiitake or button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic chopped

3 tablespoons flour

3-4 cups of vegetable stock

4 to 6 large, warm biscuits

Basic Vegetable Stock

3 carrots, scrubbed and cut into thirds

1 medium onion

2 stalks celery

4 cups water

6 peppercorns

2 cloves chopped garlic

3 sprigs of thyme

4 sprigs parsley

1 bay leaf

Directions for vegetable stock

Place all ingredients in a medium stock pot. Add enough water to cover vegetables by 2 inches. Bring stock ingredients to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a slow simmer. Cook slowly for 1 to 1½ hours. Makes about 2 quarts of stock.

Directions for biscuits and gravy

Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet with a heavy bottom over medium-high heat. Add onions and brown slowly over medium to low heat until onions are caramelly brown. Remove onions form the pan. Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan. Add mushrooms to the skillet and saute over medium heat, stirring often, until onions are tender and lightly browned. Return onions to the pan. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir flour into ½ cup of the stock.

Add flour mixture to the pan and stir well. Return pan to the heat. Add the remaining stock to the pan. Increase heat to medium high. Cook and stir until gravy coats the back of a spoon. Spilt biscuits. Place each spilt biscuit in a shallow bowl, opening up the biscuit so that the halves are not directly stacked on each other. Ladle gravy over biscuits. Makes 4-6 servings.

Source: Liz Biro