Wettest February in 28 years will get back on track soon

DRY TIME
100% sunny and it sure feels good.
The brighter and drier days are brief so soak up the sun this Monday afternoon. First rain / snow free day in over one week!
FEBRUARY 2018 ONE OF THE WETTEST
Does it feel like it has rained every day this month? It has rained or snowed 73% of the days this month. Wettest February to date in 28 years (1990).
Wet February gets back on track Wednesday. Showers are to arrive again before sunrise Wednesday with rain threat into Thursday, the first day of March.