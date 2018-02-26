Wettest February in 28 years will get back on track soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY TIME

100% sunny and it sure feels good.

The brighter and drier days are brief so soak up the sun this Monday afternoon. First rain / snow free day in over one week!

FEBRUARY 2018 ONE OF THE WETTEST

Does it feel like it has rained every day this month? It has rained or snowed 73% of the days this month. Wettest February to date in 28 years (1990).