You can now register to vote in Indiana by text message

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers can now register to vote just by sending a text message. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson made the announcement on Monday.

Just text “Indiana” to 2VOTE (28683) to register. Standard messaging and data rates may apply.

“Millennials and young voters expect the flexibility to register from their phone and we are giving them one more way to do this,” said Secretary Lawson.

Once a voter texts “Indiana” to 2VOTE (28683), they will receive a link to the Indianavoters.com website. The voter will need to click the link and will then be given the opportunity to register directly from their smartphone.

To register to vote online, you must have a valid driver’s license or state identification card, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election, have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days before the election and not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Once an individual is registered to vote, Indianavoters.com can help the voter prepare to cast their ballot by previewing who is on their ballot. The site lists all candidates, the office they are running for and their political party. It also list public questions if they will appear on the voter’s ballot. In addition, voters can use the site to find their polling place, driving directions and voting hours.