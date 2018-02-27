× 3 students arrested after allegedly making threats against Southport High School

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Three students were arrested Tuesday after allegedly making threats against Southport High School.

Officials with Perry Township Schools say the Greenwood Police Department alerted them to the social media threats on Monday.

Perry Township Schools Police and IMPD launched an investigation and tracked down the 16 and 17-year-old students believed to be responsible. Officers told the students and their parents that they were not to return to school, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Based on the findings in their investigation, the district’s police arrested the students at their homes. They’re facing preliminary charges of felony intimidation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Investigators assured the district that it was safe to open its schools Tuesday.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” said Perry Township Schools. “We want to emphasize that local, state, and federal law enforcement take all threats seriously and investigate each incident. Any student who makes a threat will face consequences including expulsion and/or criminal charges.”

Authorities want to remind the public to report threats or suspicious activity to administrators, teachers or police.