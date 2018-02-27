× Better enjoy the best of week, as rain and cooler days are ahead!

Skies clear again this morning and temperatures have slipped back down into the middle 30s. Although a chilly start, ample sunshine and a southwest flow will drive our temperatures upward quickly. Afternoon highs should reach 60° or higher for most locations, under a full load of sunshine. Today will be the best of the week, so enjoy!

Clouds gather tonight and rain chances begin to sneak up by sunrise tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Showers will be off and on through the day, while temperatures remain somewhat mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Another push of rain to arrive on Thursday will begin to drive our temperatures down, creating a cool, dry end to the workweek!