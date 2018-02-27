Doug Jones from “Shape of Water”

He's a star in the buzziest Oscar film this year, Shape of Water. Plus he's a Hoosier! Actor Doug Jones chatted with Ray about the role, his other parts and - a hidden snack spot?
