February to end with more rain; Pattern changes for March being monitored

FEBRUARY TURNED WARM

It is the 10th straight day above normal! February took a real turn didn't it? Early on we were running 8-degrees per day below normal. We've erased that deficit and sent temps up to 5-degrees per day ABOVE normal, an amazing swing! 14 of the past 15 days above normal and ranks as #23 warmest all-time.

MORE RAIN MOVING IN

Enjoy the evening and the mid-April level temps. There will be NO RAIN until until pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

Showers are inbound for the Wednesday morning commute with the wet weather commencing after 3 am. Rainfall will be light with the initial rain Wednesday but will reach peak coverage of nearly 90% of the area by sunrise. The rain will thin in coverage and intensify by lunch-time and for many no umbrella will be required.

A new surge in rainfall arrives again late night Wednesday into Thursday bringing area totals in some locations to over one inch. We will monitor.

Rain will ease Thursday afternoon but after a wind shift, colder air will pour in behind a departing low pressure. Wet snow could develop on the backside of the system before coming to an end late Thursday evening.

COLDER PATTERN EMERGING

Cold weather indicators are going negative and for some the first time in a few years. A blocking pattern developing in the North Atlantic and extending int Greenland will help filter much colder air into the eastern half of the nation early on in the month of March.

After a seasonal and dry opening weekend, colder and possibly some snowy spells could develop in the second week of the month. The latest 8 to 14 day temperature probability outlook is rather high for colder than normal temperatures for much of the nation. The outlook is based on the week of March 7th through the 13th. We may have not heard the last of winter just yet!