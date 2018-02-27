× Federal, state, Indy authorities bust violent drug trafficking group with ‘Operation Little Dipper’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal, state and local authorities say 14 people have been arrested as they dismantled a violent, large-scale drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, officials discussed “Operation Little Dipper,” which focused on IMPD’s North District.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police served several search warrants Friday in North District locations, taking seven people into custody and seizing guns, drugs and money. Information about the case was kept under seal until Monday. The operation also involved the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, officers seized 10 guns, including an AK-47, along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and $20,000 in cash during the Friday operation.

Law enforcement officials had previously taken seven other people into custody in connection with the operation. The suspects face federal charges including conspiracy to deal controlled substances, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense and illegal possession of a firearm. Some 50 suspects face state crimes, authorities said.

Minkler said the arrests are indicative of what cooperation among federal, state and local agencies can accomplish. He hopes the arrests send the message that violent crime will not be tolerated. He’s calling on continued federal prosecutions, which mean tougher penalties and mandatory minimum sentences.

“Violent criminals don’t care if they’re committing state or federal crimes. They just hope they don’t get caught with a gun,” Minkler said, adding that Indianapolis has asked for federal help in cracking down on violent crime.

He pledged to wield the “federal hammer” when it comes to drug- and gun-related crimes.

“There’s a lot of help in the community. There are people you can turn to in order to get out of these [criminal] organizations,” Minkler said. “The message is clear: if that file ends up on my desk, it’s too late. There are no alternatives. It’s a mandatory minimum sentence and off you go to federal prison. You’re out of this community for 10, 15, 20 years–maybe to life. That’s how we do things in the federal system.”

Several members of the alleged drug operation are suspects in violent crimes in the North District. They referred to themselves as “Stupid Star Entertainment,” which they claimed was a rap group in northeast Indianapolis. Some of their activities came to the attention of investigators through videos posted online, investigators said.

Arrested Friday on federal charges were:

Devon Price, 31, Indianapolis aka “Big Mike”

William Bobo, 25, Indianapolis

Michael Graham, 23, Indianapolis, aka “Mike-Mike”

Alan Wann, 20, Indianapolis, aka “Boogie”

Dujuan Terry, 21, Indianapolis, aka “Juan-Juan” aka “Youngster”

Ricky Wilburn, 24, Indianapolis

Henry Phillips, 25, Indianapolis

Previously in connection with the federal probe were:

Mose Bell, 42, Indianapolis

William Elliott, 24, Indianapolis

Corey Gibson, 39, Indianapolis

Tracy Holowell, 23, Indianapolis

Derrick Motley, 27, Indianapolis

Jonathan Talley, 25, Indianapolis

Larry Wood, 43, Indianapolis

The defendants face up to a decade or more in prison if convicted.