GEICO plans expansion in Carmel, creating nearly 1,500 new jobs

CARMEL, Ind. – GEICO just announced plans to expand in Carmel, creating nearly 1,500 new jobs by the end of 2022.

The automotive insurer will invest more than $16 million to expand and enhance its 109,000-square-foot space at 101 W. 103rd St. in Carmel in order to accommodate its growth plans.

The company’s office will nearly double in size after an expansion that will add an additional 104,000 square feet, allowing GEICO to add information technology (IT) and claims positions to its existing sales, service and emergency roadside operations.

“We stand as one of the top five states in the country for doing business, and we have become a national leader in job creation, thanks to companies like GEICO that continue to invest and create good jobs for Hoosiers,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said.

GEICO, which established its customer service center in Indiana in 2013, employs more than 39,000 associates across the country, including approximately 1,200 associates in Indiana. The company, which will begin recruiting immediately, plans to add more than 350 positions in its IT department and 1,000 in customer service and claims handling. Interested candidates may apply online.

“We have worked closely with GEICO over the years to expand their presence in Carmel, ever since their arrival to our Meridian Corporate Corridor a few years ago,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

Pending approval from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will offer GEICO up to $16,000,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning that until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The city of Carmel supports the project.