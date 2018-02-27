× Get free pancakes at participating IHOP locations for National Pancake Day

You can get free pancakes at IHOP locations around the country Tuesday for the chain’s “National Pancake Day” celebration.

Participating locations are offering one free short stack per person while supplies last from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday. The three-pancake short stack usually costs about $5.79. The deal is dine-in only.

The Glendale, California-based company is asking customers to make those stacks count by donating to local children’s hospitals and health organizations, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The company says it’s raised nearly $30 million since the first IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006. IHOP set a goal of raising $5 million this year through the promotion and its 60 Days of Giving campaign, which runs until March 31.

Customers can make a cash donation or add a contribution to their credit card purchases. They can also buy a “wall icon” at IHOP restaurants in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100.