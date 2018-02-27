Indiana lawmakers contemplate school safety regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, lawmakers across the country are looking at ways to make schools safer for students and staff.

Wednesday, the Indiana Senate will consider a resolution urging the legislative council to create a study committee to do a comprehensive review of school safety issues. The goal of which, is to do "whatever is necessary" to protect Hoosier children, according to the General Assembly website.

The Senate hearing will have limited testimony and recommendations.

It's unclear what reforms Indiana lawmakers are looking to put in place, but many are looking to state officials rather than the federal government to improve school safety.