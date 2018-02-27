× Indy museum allows kids & adults to let their inner rock-star shine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– It might be hard to believe that spring break is right around the corner.

For those of you who are not flocking out of the Hoosier state, FOX59 has you covered.

Rhythm! Discovery Center has been around since 2009. It is home to the largest collection of percussion instruments in the country.

It’s not only a museum, but a place where kids and adults can express themselves, one beat at a time

The museum is located in the heart of downtown features hundreds of percussion instruments, many which you are encouraged to touch and play.

From a drum set made entirely of Legos to a soundproof studio for a quick jam session, the museum offers place where for everyone to explore first-hand the world of percussion.

“There is not wrong. It’s just about trying something, playing something and feeling and then putting it down on whatever drum that might be,” said Rhythm! Discovery Center Executive Director Joshua Simons.

The center also offers a “Behind the Glass Tour,” during which, you can go behind the scenes to see some of their most rare and unique instruments.

The drum and percussion museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed Tuesdays.