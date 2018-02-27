× RECIPE: Air Fryer Fried Chicken

Air Fryer Fried Chicken

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg beaten

4 small chicken thighs

1 1/2 tbsp Old Bay Cajun Seasoning

1 tsp seasoning salt

Directions

Pre-heat the air fryer to 390 degrees. Whisk together the flour, salt and the Old Bay.

Dredge the chicken through the flour mixture, then into the egg, then back into the flour mixture again. Shake off excess flour very well.

Place the 4 chicken thighs into the bottom of the Air-Fryer cooking compartment. Cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken reaches 180 degrees.

Remove and serve.