Train, Blues Traveler to perform for Miller Lite Carb Day ahead of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready for hits like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Meet Virginia.”

Grammy Award-winning rock band Train will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Blues rockers Blues Traveler will open the concert, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

General admission tickets cost $30. Special Concert Pit access is also available for an additional $25, and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

“Miller Lite Carb Day is one of the best days of the year, combining the excitement of on-track activity, the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge and music to help usher in the best weekend of the year,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

You can find ticket information here.

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil is scheduled for Sunday, May 27.