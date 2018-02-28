It can take hours to put together a homemade meal for the whole family. The maker of a new gadget promises to help you cook a meal in less than five minutes, but does it work? Sherman put the Red Copper 5 Minute Chef to the test.
Does it work: Red Copper 5 Minute Chef
-
Foodie Spotlight: Savor Downtown
-
Foodie Spotlight: Ukiyo
-
Heart attack survivor shares story, encourages others to know warning signs
-
RECIPE: Loaded Tuna Nachos
-
RECIPE: Filipino Adobo
-
-
Meals on Wheels cancels many food deliveries due to winter storm
-
IndyGo rolls out enhanced bus service while Red Line is delayed
-
Last minute food ideas for your New Year’s Eve gathering
-
Thousands of volunteers prepare largest yearly meal for Hoosiers in need
-
Hamilton Southeastern to retrain kitchen staff after complaints about school lunch
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Sullivan’s Steakhouse
-
RECIPE: Quick Southern-style Greens
-
Thanksgiving dinner made easy