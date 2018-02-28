Flood-devastated Indiana Kroger donates 150,000 pounds of food, supplies to food bank

GOSHEN, Ind. – There was no reason to let good food go to waste.

Workers at a northern Indiana Kroger salvaged something positive from devastating flooding last week by donating everything usable to a local food bank, reports WNDU.

The Kroger location, like much of Goshen, has been under water after torrential rainfall. The store is closed indefinitely, but managers didn’t want the store’s salvageable food and supplies to go to waste.

“Unfortunately we had to throw away some of our product, and a lot of the product that is still in the store is good, but moving it, cleaning it, the food bank is going to be able to do that, and we’re going to be able to help feed lots of needy families in the Northern Indiana community,” Todd Graham, a Kroger district manager, told WNDU.

Employees and volunteers packed five semi trucks full of food and supplies. Officials at Food Bank of Northern Indiana estimated the donation at 150,000 pounds.

It’s the largest donation the food bank has ever received. Officials with the food bank said the supplies arrived at a critical time of the year: donations tend to slow down after the holidays.

The Kroger location will remain closed indefinitely, and Graham said there was no timetable for reopening. Employees who work at the location will take on hours at different stores to make sure they can continue to get paychecks.