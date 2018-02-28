× Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rev. Billy Graham

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s governor is directing that flags be lowered to half-staff across the state in honor of Rev. Billy Graham.

Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement on Wednesday at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Friday, March 2, 2018.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Graham.

Graham is credited with transforming American religious life through his preaching and activism. He was a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history. He died Wednesday, February 21 at the age of 99.