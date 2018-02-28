Greenfield man arrested after trespassing at an elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A Greenfield man is arrested for trespassing at an elementary school.

Tuesday morning, police were called out to Brandywine Elementary school on a report of a suspicious person. Teachers told police, during recess a man was at the fence calling out to kindergarteners.

“They’re out having a good time and you’ve got somebody at the fence yelling at your kids. It’s scary,” explains Carolyn Whiteside, a Brandywine grandmother.

School staff called police, but the stranger left before investigators arrived. Shortly after, officers pulled over 48-year-old Larry Shrout.

“Law enforcement did exactly what they were supposed to do there, they did give him that formal notice of like ‘hey this isn’t a place for you. You don’t need to be here. You don’t have formal business here,’” explains Brent Eaton, Hancock County Prosecutor.

Shrout was warned but apparently that didn’t work. Less than an hour later, he allegedly returned to the school where he was arrested.

According to court papers, when officers asked Shrout why he was there he told them ‘he brought the sunshine for the children.’

“It’s certainly a concern. In this incident the school acted appropriately, they saw something they acted quickly to contact local law enforcement,” explains Eaton.

Shrout’s exact intentions are unclear but it’s enough to worry Carolyn Whiteside who has two children who attend Brandywine Elementary.

“I mean, you hear all these different schools and everything is happening. You’re never too cautious. I’m so thankful that somebody, whoever it was called in and they responded quickly and everybody is safe,” explains Whiteside.

Shrout allegedly admitted this wasn’t his first time at the school. Court papers reveal he told detectives he had been there in the past few weeks doing so-called ‘security checks.’ Those previous cases were reported to law enforcement at the time.

“Obviously law enforcement and everybody in the community takes our school safety extraordinarily serious,” explains Eaton.

The charge is elevated to a felony since the crime happened on school grounds.