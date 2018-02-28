× Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces 2018-2019 season concert lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra just announced the lineup for their 89th season in the historic Hilbert Circle Theatre.

You can renew your current ISO subscription or become a new subscriber beginning today by visiting the ISO’s website at www.IndianapolisSymphony.org, by phone at (317) 639-4300, by mail or in person at the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office. The deadline for subscription renewal is Friday, April 20.

Below is a list of highlights.

Lilly Classical Series –Pianist Dejan Lazić joins the ISO for Shostakovich’s jazzy Piano Concerto No. 1, led by Music Director Krzysztof Urbański and featuring Principal Trumpet Conrad Jones

One of Indianapolis’ favorite guest conductors Michael Francis returns to lead the ISO in Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius

returns to lead the ISO in Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius Spanish-born conductor Jesús López-Cobos makes his ISO debut in a concert celebrating the Sounds of Spain, featuring the work of Spanish composers Joaquín Turina and Manuel de Falla, along with other Spanish influenced works of Lalo and Ravel

makes his ISO debut in a concert celebrating the Sounds of Spain, featuring the work of Spanish composers Joaquín Turina and Manuel de Falla, along with other Spanish influenced works of Lalo and Ravel Concertmaster Zach De Pue is the featured soloist for Tchaikovsky’s well-known and only Violin Concerto, under the baton of guest conductor JoAnn Falletta

is the featured soloist for Tchaikovsky’s well-known and only Violin Concerto, under the baton of guest conductor Internationally acclaimed violinist, violist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman joins the ISO as both performer and conductor, leading and playing Haydn’s delightful Violin Concerto No. 1, and conducting Schubert’s Symphony No. 5

joins the ISO as both performer and conductor, leading and playing Haydn’s delightful Violin Concerto No. 1, and conducting Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 Award-winning pianist André Watts returns to perform Mozart’s celebrated Piano Concerto No. 9, as respected conductor Jun Märkl leads the ISO in his unique arrangement of Wagner’s Ring Cycle – condensing the epic 15-hour story into a 45-minute performance

Printing Partners Pops Series and Anthem Coffee Pops Series –

Maestro Jack Everly presents an energetic season for his 19th year as Principal Pops Conductor of the ISO. We’re preparing to share an exciting season with our patrons as we explore your favorite hits from Hollywood, Broadway, the Great American Songbook, jazz, and more in the Printing Partners Pops Series and Anthem Coffee Pops Series. Highlights include:

Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster joins forces with the ISO for an evening of her favorite tunes, including Broadway hits and more

joins forces with the ISO for an evening of her favorite tunes, including Broadway hits and more Epic movie music inspires the movement of aerialists, contortionists, strong men, and dancers as Cirque Goes to the Movies ; the ISO and Troupe Vertigo merge classic movie themes with amazing feats of power and beauty

; the ISO and Troupe Vertigo merge classic movie themes with amazing feats of power and beauty Multi-platinum international vocal stars The Tenors celebrate a decade on the road with an evening of outstanding harmonies in pops, classical, and rock music

celebrate a decade on the road with an evening of outstanding harmonies in pops, classical, and rock music ISO favorite Ben Crawford joins the orchestra for a riveting evening of selections from Broadway and beyond ; you won’t want to miss this concert featuring the Broadway star and two-time IPL Yuletide Celebration host.

joins the orchestra for a riveting evening of selections from Broadway and beyond you won’t want to miss this concert featuring the Broadway star and two-time IPL Yuletide Celebration host. Tony DeSare takes the audience on a journey celebrating timeless piano legends who have become the cornerstone of pop music – including Gershwin, Elton John, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, and many more

Star Wars in Concert

Witness Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back on screen like never before – with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performing live accompaniment of the iconic John Williams score! In Episode IV, Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy, as he leaves his home planet, battles the evil Empire, and learns the ways of the Force. This all leads to Episode V, which takes place after the destruction of the Death Star. The Empire has regrouped – with Darth Vader leading the hunt for Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars A New Hope and Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Presentations licensed by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm and Warner /Chappell Music.