John Fogerty, ZZ Top announce co-headlining tour featuring Indy stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of CCR and ZZ Top will be delighted to hear the legends have joined forces for a 2018 tour, including a stop here in Indianapolis.

“The Blues and Bayous Tour” kicks off May 25 and features a June 13 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center.

Unlike Fogerty’s rocky history with his CCR bandmates, ZZ Top is one of the longest running bands with their original lineup still in tact.

They recently played at Butler last September, which featured a surprising cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxy Lady”.

Instead of trying to reconcile past differences, Fogerty has gone the legal route to sue his ex-bandmates for a variety of reasons, arguing that they do not own CCR songs since he was the principal songwriter.

The Indianapolis date is a homecoming of sorts for Fogerty, he met his wife after a 1986 show here. He’s quoted in an 1991 Associated Press article discussing the moment, “I was at a party at the hotel (in Indianapolis) after the show with a couple of the band members, when suddenly the crowd parted and there was the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen in my life.”

Other reports suggested that the couple lived in Elkhart, where his wife is from, for a time during the 90’s.

Quick power ranking of CCR and ZZ Top songs:

5. Sharped Dressed Man

4. Fortunate Son

3. Bad Moon Rising

PS – Deciding between Bad Moon Rising or Proud Mary here was harder than filing taxes.

2. LaGrange

1. Have You Ever Seen The Rain?

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.