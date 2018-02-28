× Police arrest Ben Davis High School student after threat on social media

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials say a Ben Davis High School student was arrested after a threat to the school.

Wayne Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts informed parents of the arrest Wednesday. He said rumors of a threat involving potential violence have been circulating in the community. One of the more recent rumors spread Tuesday through social media.

Butts said Wayne Township School Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) partnered to investigate the threat’s credibility. Wednesday morning, officials received new information that a threat was made by a Ben Davis student in a social media group chat. The student was not at school when the threat was made.

Police went to the student’s home and detained him. After questioning the student, police arrested him on a charge of felony intimidation. Butts said the student is being charged as an adult.

The identity of the student has not been released yet.

“We continue to work towards an environment in which students feel comfortable informing staff members of any threats to school safety. ‘See something, say something’ is critical to maintaining safety in our schools. We encourage you to contact your child’s school if you have new or specific information regarding any potential safety threat,” Butts said in a statement to parents. “We take all reported threats seriously and will utilize every resource available to investigate the report. Any student who makes a threat will face consequences including expulsion and/or criminal charges.”