Pothole blitz enters Day 3 as City-County Council prepares to review the price tag

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Indianapolis’s aggressive attack on its persistent pothole problem continues Wednesday. A full call-out of crews from the Department of Public Works and outside contractors will hit the roads to fill thousands of potholes and “strip patch” sections that are deteriorating.

It is part of a week-long “blitz” prompted by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s emergency declaration at the end of last week. The mayor asked for roughly $14 million to pay for the road repairs, in addition to the $88 million already budgeted for infrastructure work in 2018.

Wednesday night, the Indianapolis City County Council will review the proposal, which requests a total of $14,450,000 in appropriations for the Department of Public Works’ (DPW) budget to cover expenses including personnel, supplies, contractors, and capital equipment to “address the emergency repair of city streets.”

Dan Parker, Director of DPW told FOX59 on Monday that if the council does not approve the mayor’s spending proposal they may have to cut back on the number of projects and repairs the department can do.

On the first day of the blitz, DPW crews filled nearly 8,000 potholes. Work to strip-patch deteriorating portions of busy roads started Tuesday and will continue throughout the week. Crews strip patched portions of Meridian Street, Keystone Avenue, Michigan Road, County Line Road, Emerson Avenue, 79th Street, Southport Road and others on Tuesday, but there is still much work to be done.

When strip-patching, crews dig up to nine inches of the pavement from the roads and replace and resurface it in small stretches. The resulting patch can last for several years.

According to a release from DPW, the pothole blitz will continue every day this week so long as the weather continues to cooperate.