Rain chances on the rise; Where is winter?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MORE RAIN BEFORE FEBRUARY ENDS Showers will increase this evening. Dodging raindrops will become more difficult as we near 12 am. Mild temperatures will persist.

Rain will increase in coverage after midnight with locally heavier downpours possible. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible bringing some local totals to nearly one inch. The rain will scatter and diminish sharply by early afternoon Thursday after a wind shift.

TEMPERATURES FALL THURSDAY We've had a streak of 11 consecutive days above normal but that streak will be in jeopardy soon.

March Madness meteorologically speaking already getting underway. Temperatures are to fall sharply tomorrow afternoon. Out the door it will be mild but be sure to have a winter coat in tow, you will need it! It will turn much colder by mid-afternoon. A signal that things are to take a turn.