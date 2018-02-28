× Scattered showers are back, while temperatures remain mild!

Live Guardian Radar is active this morning with scattered showers moving across the state. Rain will be us off and on today, while temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 50’s. Flooding concerns unlikely for most and no severe weather expected today! Keep umbrella nearby and a light rain jacket.

A larger push of rain and a possible storm will be likely later tonight and into tomorrow morning. The passing of a warm front then a cold front will ensure rain chances through Thursday, along with windier conditions. Rain possibly heavier in spots, while river levels remain high in locations, especially for southern Indiana.

Colder air will rush in by Thursday evening, as temperatures return to more seasonal, cooler levels to round out the workweek! Weekend still remains bright and milder to open March!