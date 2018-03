× St. Elmo employees hold first ever ‘Server Combine’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The NFL Scouting Combine is in town and St. Elmo servers decided to get into the mix with a competition of their own.

Take a look below at the competition, which aimed at finding who could deliver the fastest shrimp cocktails.

Our servers preparing for NFL Combine. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/6O7FJ1iVhu — St. Elmo Steak House (@stelmo) February 28, 2018

Watch out Saquon Barkley, you may have some competition this week during the 40 yard dash.