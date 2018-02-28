× Statewide Silver Alert declared for 73-year-old Westfield woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued Wednesday evening involving a 73-year-old woman from Westfield.

Nancy Gillett was last seen Monday in Westfield and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gillett is 5’0″, 105 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a red 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with Indiana plate 228LXY.

If you have any information on Gillett, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.