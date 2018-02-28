Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school best friends who shared everything. Even their breast cancer diagnosis. Heather Millhorn and Candy Beswick went to school together, built houses across the street and within four months both were told they had cancer. They are joining us this morning to share their story and information on a local program called the Pink Ribbon Connection. Candy was diagnosed with breast cancer and Heather was the first friend by her side. She helped get the kids off to school, clean up the house, and drive Candy to appointments. Heather wanted to make sure she was healthy, so she went in for a mammogram, just in case. She couldn't believe that she also had breast cancer. The mission of Pink Ribbon Connection is to provide emotional support, local resources and education to those touched by breast cancer across Indiana.

The Pink Ribbon Connection training

Tonight

6:00-7:30pm

Hendricks Regional health

If you would like more information on getting registered to become a mentor with the pink ribbon connection click the link below.

http://pinkribbonconnection.org/