Third person dies from injuries sustained in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A third person has died as a result of Tuesday’s Delaware County crash.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Lydia J. Astrop died from her injuries suffered in the crash along Wheeling Avenue and West County Road 950 North, near Gaston.

Astrop was one of four people inside a vehicle that rolled onto its top during the crash. The driver, 18-year-old Joshua Hartley, and the front passenger, 28-year-old Matthew Case, were also killed. The fourth occupant, 18-year-old Jacob Hartley, remains hospitalized.

The driver of the other car, 68-year-old Benjamin Parson, was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital in serious condition. He was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

Investigators say drug paraphernalia and alcohol containers were found at the scene, leading them to suspect those as factors in the crash.

Authorities were unsure if seat belts were worn.