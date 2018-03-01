× Big Red Liquors offers special deal to celebrate return of Sunday sales

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – To celebrate the end of Indiana’s Sunday alcohol sales prohibition, Big Red Liquors is offering a special deal.

Every Sunday from March 4 to March 25, customers can take advantage of a 25% discount on all “Indiana Made” beer, wine and spirits.

Sunday alcohol sales became legal in the Hoosier State on Wednesday when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law. Under the legislation, stores can start selling alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays starting on March 4.

“We applaud the consumer-friendly and forward-thinking work of the legislature this year in regard to Sunday alcohol sales. This is a positive change we felt was long overdue” said Big Red Liquors President, Don Rix.

Big Red says it hopes to use the seventh day of sales to highlight the best Indiana made products it has to offer.

“Big Red Liquors has advocated for Indiana to lift the prohibition on Sunday Sales for the last several years. We are thrilled to ‘celebrate responsibly’ by making sure Indiana made products and Indiana businesses take center stage,” Rix added.