Breaking down the $14.5 million emergency road repair funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The first step in paying for Indy’s emergency road repairs is complete.

In a special meeting, the city-county council introduced a $14.5 million proposal to get Indy’s roads in better shape asap.

About $9.5 million will be used for strip-patching, which involves tearing up stretches of road with lots of potholes and completely replacing them.

$525,000 will pay the contractors doing that work.

Nearly $2.9 million will go to salaries for DPW crews pulling 12-hour shifts to patch potholes.

$132,000 will pay for all the extra materials, including asphalt.

All that together is 13 of the $14.5 million.

“The immediate is we need to fill every chuckhole in the city,” said DPW Director Dan Parker. “The second prong of the attack is that we need to have some more permanent, long-term fixes.”

The final $1.45 million will go toward equipment that will help DPW crews “put the maintenance back in street maintenance” as Parker said.

In the meantime, crews and contractors will continue working to repair streets, with the expectation that the fixes will stick this time.

“The weather is different,” Parker. “Before we were doing it in 30-degree weather. It’s much warmer this time. We’re probably not going to be out tomorrow because it could rain and we don’t want to put hot mix into holes that have water in them.”

Thursday the council’s Public Works Committee will debate the $14.5 million funding proposal in a public hearing.

The meeting is at 5:30 in Room 260.