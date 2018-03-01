Celebrate start of March with Irish Cheddar Beer Soup
St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner! Celebrate the start of March with Irish Cheddar Beer Soup.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Irish Cheddar Beer Soup
Yield: Makes about 8 cups of soup
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon Challenge butter or bacon grease if you’re making bacon to garnish soup
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3 cans (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
- 16 ounces Irish beer
- 1 pound cheddar cheese, shredded
- 16 ounces Challenge cream cheese, cubed so it melts into the soup more easily
- 2 Tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Optional: Crumbled bacon and green onions, if desired for topping
Directions
- Set a large pot over medium heat. Add butter, onion, and garlic, and sauté for for about 3 to 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.
- Sprinkle flour and cayenne pepper on top, and stir until everything is coated
- Pour the chicken broth and beer into pot and bring to boil
- Add cheddar cheese, cream cheese, dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce to broth.
- Whisk to melt the cheese and break up the cream cheese cubes. Continue to whisk at simmer until soup is completely smooth and slightly thickened, or about 10 minutes.
- Garnish with bacon and green onions if desired.