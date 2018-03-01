Downtown brewery adds brunch menu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A downtown restaurant brings together industrial chic and urban styles, music, and beer; there's now something new brewing at Chilly Water Brewing. They are adding brunch to their lineup. Sherman stopped by to check out what's new on the menu.
