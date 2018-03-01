Extended sunny and dry spell for March’s first weekend

SOGGY START TO MARCH

Big rains have moved on but a quick shot of rain and even a few wet snowflakes are possible later this evening.

The preliminary PEAK WIND GUSTS include 40 mph in Kokomo earlier Thursday afternoon. Winds are helping us dry out after local 1″ totals. The .54″ in Indianapolis is the 6th wettest on record to open a March.

TBT (THROW BACK THURSDAY)

It was three years ago today that we were buried under a late season snowfall. A late season snow storm dropped 6 to 10″ of snow. The 11″ snow depth on March 1, 2015 is largest so late in a season on record!

SUNNY STRETCH

Clearing tonight and then an extended spell of sunny and dry weather is coming for the first weekend of March. This will be the ‘longest’ dry spell since the start of February. Perfect timing right? Welcome to March, the days continue to lengthen. We gain one hour and 18 minutes of daylight and it is the fasted month of the year to warm. The average temperature will be 13-degrees warmer by the 31!