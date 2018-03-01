× Greenwood police officer taken to hospital after being hit by car near Center Grove High School

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An off-duty officer with the Greenwood Police Department was taken to IU Health Methodist after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Johnson County dispatchers said it happened around 7:15 a.m. while the officer was directing traffic at Center Grove High School.

A vehicle hit the officer near the school. The officer was taken by an ambulance to IU Health Methodist; dispatchers said the injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

Another officer was nearby when the accident happened and was able to summon help quickly.