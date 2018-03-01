Inspiring young adults share keys to success on the Red Couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The final Red Couch segment celebrated the some of the heroes of tomorrow!

Young people already making a positive impact on the community. Fanchon Stinger talked to Courtney Clark and James Wilson. Clark attended Girl's Inc camps growing up and talks about her work with Girl's Inc now.

She says self esteem, confidence and healthy relationships are critical to helping our girls succeed. She shares her inspiration and how she's giving back in ways she never dreamed of.

James Wilson turned his life around and founded Circle Up Indy. His non-profit organization is teaching young boys and girls how to be peacekeepers and prepare for the life of success. He is partnering with some of the biggest companies in Indiana to spread his message and programming.

For more on upcoming events and how you can join James go to www.circleupindy.com