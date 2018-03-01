× Lebanon City Councilman Jeremy Lamar passes away

LEBANON, Ind.– The City of Lebanon announced the death of a City Councilman Thursday.

Jeremy Lamar’s death remains under instigation, but the Boone County Sheriff’s department confirmed it was a suicide.

“While specific details are still being investigated, and will not be addressed by City of Lebanon officials, the city will instead take steps to honor a man who served his community as an elected official,” the City said in a statement.

Lamar was on the Lebanon City Council for 15 years, at one point serving as president. He was also involved in the city’s Active Living Initiative, which helps to provide healthy living opportunities for residents and visitors.

City officials, including Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry, were shocked by the news.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Councilman Jeremy Lamar. I extend my deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers to the Lamar family and friends,” said Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry.

Mayor Gentry ordered all flags at City buildings be flown at half staff until Lamar is laid to rest.

Anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts or feelings is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day.