Man who walked away from Henryville jail in 1980s arrested after crashing car

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.– Police arrested man wanted since the 1980s after he was involved in a crash.

At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department was called to crash with possible injury at State Road 252 and County Road 600 West. Officers arrived and found the Flat Rock Fire Department was treating the person involved in the incident.

The injured man identified himself as Terry Burton of Edinburgh. When police looked up information on him, they learned he had died about a month ago.

The driver was taken to Major Hospital for treatment. While there, officers again asked him his name and he said Gary Lee Burton. Burton confirmed he walked away from the Henryville Correctional Facility in the early 1980s and didn’t want to lie about his identity any more.

After checking records, police confirmed Burton was a wanted fugitive and took him into custody on charges of OWI, false informing, out of county warrants and escape.