× Marion County Prosecutor’s Office getting new resource to help prosecute cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will get some additional manpower that Prosecutor Terry Curry hopes will enhance the office’s ability to successfully prosecute crimes.

One of the biggest challenges for Curry and his prosecutors is the lack of cooperation among witnesses. Curry said there were 30 to 40 cases in 2017 in which he and deputy prosecutors had concerns about witness cooperation. Sometimes, those cases were dismissed for “evidentiary reasons” while other times, cases went forward without getting a conviction. Sometimes, prosecutors decided to pursue lesser charges against a suspect. He referred to uncooperative witnesses as an “enormous problem.”

During a news conference Thursday, Curry said uncooperative witnesses–and sometimes uncooperative victims–made it difficult to successfully prosecute a case. Those who fail to cooperate generally fall into three broad categories:

Individuals intent on “getting their own revenge”

Individuals who abide by the “no snitching” code of the street

Individuals who are intimidated or too scared to come forward or people who simply “don’t want to be bothered”

The prosecutor’s office employed two individuals–retired police officers–who served subpoenas and attempted to locate witnesses. One of those investigators retired.

Curry reached out to Sheriff John Layton, who agreed to assign an additional officer to the help Curry and his deputy prosecutors. The office now has three investigators developing a rapport with witnesses and providing services like escorting them to court. The three individuals are essentially working full-time for Curry’s office.

He said the three officers serve the important task of contacting witnesses and making sure they remain “on board” with the investigation.