Mental health data shows large percentage of Hoosier elementary students deal with anxiety

FISHERS, Ind. – New mental health data out of Hamilton County shows that a large percentage of elementary school students are dealing with anxiety.

“No one is immune from struggling with mental health issues,” said Hamilton Southeastern’ s mental health coordinator, Brooke Lawson.

A recent partnership with Community Health Network has given the district the tools they say they need to address mental health issues plaguing their students.

“It is so important to us that our students are healthy and that they are able to do well at school and that nothing is in the way of that,” said Lawson.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools says the data showed the biggest issue for their students is anxiety.

“I do not think it is shocking at all. Anxiety is most common in children and it is the most common mental health diagnosis and the most treatable,” said Lawson.

In the first semester of the school year, Lawson says nearly 400 kids started receiving mental health services through the program. Out of those kids, 38% of elementary age students were diagnosed with anxiety, 34% were diagnosed with ADHD. Anxiety also impacted middle school kids while depression was the main concern for high school students seeing a therapist.

“I would say this is common for all school districts. We are just looking at the data,” said Lawson.

Parents FOX59 spoke with say several kids deal with mental health issues.

“Does not surprise me,” said a parent.

Fishers is not the only area dealing with mental health issues. Other schools have reached out to learn more about the program too.