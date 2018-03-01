Peanut Butter Lovers Day

Posted 8:19 AM, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:20AM, March 1, 2018

Today is "Peanut Butter Lovers" Day. We've all combined the creamy, rich spread with jelly, but how about breaking the mold? Peanut butter goes great with savory foods as well. Heather Tallman with the "Indiana Grown" initiative and Basilmomma.com has this recipe for a peanut sauce, perfect for chicken skewers.