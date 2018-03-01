× Police investigate after Columbus East students see rifle in teacher’s car

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A teacher at Columbus East High School in Columbus, Indiana is on administrative leave after school officials say a gun was found in a car.

According to a Bartholomew Consolidated School Spokesperson, two students at Columbus East reported seeing a rifle visible in a teacher’s vehicle in the parking lot at the school.

The students reported it to school officials, police were called to the scene.

The teacher, who is a workplace specialist at the school working in different trades in C4, was at his truck when officers arrived. He said he had been coyote hunting and accidentally left his gun in his truck.

The weapon was recovered by police, and he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made at this time, which is why we are not identifying the teacher.

According to state law, anyone who legally possesses a firearm and leaves it in plain sight in a vehicle parking in a school parking lot can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.