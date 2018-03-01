× Police investigating after man, woman shot on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were shot near northwest side Thursday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, it happened in the 600 block of Eugene Street near 30th Street and MLK around 6 a.m.

A man and woman were shot, police said. Police clarified that the woman is in critical condition and the man is in stable condition. One of the victims went to Eskenazi Hospital and the other was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The crime scene involves two locations on the street, police said.