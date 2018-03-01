× Police: Target robbery suspect pulled knife on employee when confronted

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a robbery at a Target store on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred on Feb. 24 at 5:53 p.m. at the Target located at 4850 East Southport Road. Police say the suspect concealed several items before walking past the payment registers. He then pulled out a knife when he was confronted by a loss prevention employee.

He then left the store. Police describe him as being in his 20s, with dark hair and wearing a black Puma hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.