Rain likely to derail Day 4 of Indy’s pothole blitz

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rain will likely put a stop to Day 4 of Indy’s pothole blitz.

Dan Parker, director of the Department of Public Works, told FOX59 Thursday that crews would likely be unable to fill potholes and continue strip patching because of rain in the forecast.

Parker said repairs would continue Friday and Saturday. He added that it was possible crews could also go out Sunday.

Crews have been using a hot asphalt mix to fix potholes and also employed a technique called strip patching in which crumbling sections of the road are ripped up and repaved.

To pay for the emergency repairs, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has asked the City-County Council to approve a $14.5 million plan. The proposal was introduced Wednesday night, with most of the money going to pay for strip patching, workers’ salaries, contractors, materials and equipment.

The proposal goes before the Public Works Committee Thursday night and will be open to public debate. If the measure moves out of the committee, the full council would vote on March 12.

Parker said, if the proposal fails, DPW will finish pothole work but may have to cancel future projects that are in the works.