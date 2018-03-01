× Rain, wind and turning sharply colder; March comes in like a lion!

Areas of rain continue this morning, as mild temperatures hold steady with pockets of heavy fog. Expect some slow travel spots to begin the day, but at least the temperatures are agreeable. By noon, a strong cold front will be moving through and that’s when things begin to go downward. Rain will continue to fall in spots, but the wind will really crank up as temperatures begin to drop quickly.

This will create a nasty afternoon, as gusts reach 35 mph and wind chills drop into the middle 30s! Skies eventually clear tonight and winds die down, but through the evening rush hour, conditions will not be that great.

A chilly start early tomorrow (Friday), but sunshine returns and will hold through the entire weekend!