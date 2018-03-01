Springtime fun events in downtown Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis is becoming a tourist destination for more people around the country, but many locals still don't realize how much there is to do in downtown.

There's a big push to offer a variety of events as the spring approaches--and many of them are free or inexpensive. One of the biggest events is happening now.

We currently have the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. And this offer will really stretch your dollar. There's a 'five tickets for $25' deal going on. It's great for families or groups and it's just fun to see the tournament happening in our city," said Jacqueline Eckhardt with Downtown Indy.

If you love wine and food downtown, Tastings is one of the places to go. It's a favorite downtown spot for many to hang out. Tastings has a "Table for two" event offering a Sunday brunch with $5 mimosas, a $5 Bloody Mary bar and half off bottles of wine. Before you have a beverage, you can take a bike ride around Indianapolis.

"You can hop on the Pacers BikeShare and hit all of your favorite local attractions from restaurants to museums. It's really just a great way to see the city. And the cost is very reasonable. It's only 8 bucks for 24 hours," said Eckhardt.

There's also plenty to do along the White River, from the zoo to the Eiteljorg Museum. Both have several new exhibits. You can also calm your mind and stretch out for $10 during one of Invoke Studio's Community Yoga or Pilates classes. Classes are at various times. On top of that, the Original Hot Yoga and Hot Pilates classes are designed for beginners as well as more advanced levels.

"There are a lot of great yoga events going on. I know Hotel Tango does some really fun things with Detox to Retox, so I highly recommend checking them out, too," said Eckhardt.

Starting in May, Indiana Landmarks will host an hour-long Monument Circle tour. It's perfect for history buffs itching to learn about the massive amount of monuments that decorate Downtown Indy. Tours are free and reservations are not required. If that's not enough, DowntownIndy.org has 50 date ideas for less than $50 in downtown Indianapolis. It's enough to keep anyone very busy without spending much money.