Terminally ill woman, ex-husband remarry at Kokomo hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. – A terminally ill woman running out of time decided remarry her longtime partner and ex-husband Wednesday at Community Howard Regional Health.

74-year-old Marcia Aaron, who is suffering from kidney failure, was asked to get married Tuesday by her longtime partner, David.

Marcia and David were first married in 1984, but then got divorced. The separation was brief, however, and the pair have been back together for the past 30 years.

Hospital staff helped Marcia get ready Thursday by shedding her gown for a shawl, wedding veil and other clothes purchased by the staff.

Nurses and a housekeeper stepped in to do her hair, makeup and nails on Wednesday while others shopped for clothes, flowers and a cake.

David and Marcia originally planned to get married by her bedside Wednesday, but staff decided to surprise the couple with a ceremony in the chapel. A county clerk was also present to officiate the marriage license. The ceremony was performed by Chaplain Paul Newman-Jacobs at 2 p.m.

Marcia, who has been at Community Howard for the past two weeks, is expected to be discharged to an extended care facility soon.