× Authorities arrest Paoli youth football president for child porn

PAOLI, Ind. – Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old youth football president following an investigation into child pornography.

As a result of the ISP investigation, Paoli Youth Football President Gavin Brown has been arrested on three felony charges after police said he attempted to obtain nude photographs of a 14-year-old female juvenile.

Detectives presented the case to the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office and the superior court issued an arrest warrant for Brown.

Police said Brown turned himself into the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and was arrested on the following charges; possession of child pornography, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and inappropriate communication with a child.

He later bonded out of jail. It is not known at this time how long he has been involved with the football league.